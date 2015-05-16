Car flips over ledge, lands on roof

A Water Valley woman was taken to the hospital after hydroplaning and flipping her car.



Officers say it happened on North Friendship road just before 6 PM.



Twenty year old Alexandria Hartigan approached the intersection of Seneca lane and North Friendship road when she lost control of her car, spun 360 degrees and came to a rest over a nearly twenty-five foot drop off.



Before Hartigan could react, her car slid backwards into the creek. The car rolled to a stop on it's roof.



Hartigan freed herself and was able to flag down passerby.



She was taken to the hospital for treatment to her injuries.



North Friendship road was closed for roughly thirty minutes for cleanup and retrieval of her car.



