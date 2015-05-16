Charleston woman injured in traffic crash

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

Copyright 2015 KFVS . All rights reserved.

A 20-year-old Charleston woman is hospitalized following a crash near Poplar Bluff.The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Dazique' Gillespie was traveling northbound on County Road 465 one mile west of Poplar Bluff when her 2011 Nissan Altima ran off the right side of the roadway and hit a utility pole.Troopers say it is unclear if Gillespie was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. She was taken to a Poplar Bluff hospital with serious injuries.