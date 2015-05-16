High lake levels keep Wappapello Lake beach closed

Memorial day weekend is quickly approaching and Wappapello Lake is a great place to go camping.Redman Beach was scheduled to open Friday at the lake but will remain closed due to elevated lake levels.Visitor's safety is the main concern and the beach will open as conditions allow.Rockwood Beach is the only beach currently open.All of the campgrounds are open but there are a few campsites located in People's Creek Lower that are closed due to the high water levels but will reopen as soon as lake levels lower enough.The current lake level as of Friday night at 11 p.m. is 365.25.

Recreation/summer pool is 359.74.



