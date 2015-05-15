Dr. and Mrs. Dobbins honored at Celebration Gala

Southeast Missouri State students, faculty and members of the community bid a bittersweet goodbye to President Kenneth Dobbins and his wife on Friday.It was all a part of a gala honoring their retirement from the university.Dr. Dobbins has been president at Southeast Missouri State for the last 16 years.On Friday he was honored as an honorary member of the Faculty Senate and the event featured testimonials honoring the Dr. and Mrs. Dobbins.A handful of graduating seniors also performed songs, monologues and dance pieces.Attendants say it is a pleasure to honor all the work Dobbins and his wife have done over the years."They are sort of stewards of Cape Girardeau in that they have been welcoming to not just the students, faculty and staff, they have made this place a really wonderful place for all of the citizens of Cape Giardeau to come and be a part of it," Muriel Howard said, President of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities.From here, Dobbins will do some consulting work for the AASCU.His last day is set for June 30.

