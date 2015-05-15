Charleston, MO man accused of stealing fuel

A Mississippi County man is facing felony charges after a fuel theft investigation.

Donald Jacob Cissell, 29, of Charleston, Mo., was charged with two counts of unlawful use/possession of a device associated with transporting combustible fuel, stealing - third or subsequent stealing related offense.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore, the investigation began earlier this month when a deputy was contacted about several gallons of fuel stolen from a rural Mississippi County business.

The business owner told the deputy that two incidents had been captured by the farm's surveillance system. From the recordings, deputies identified the suspect as Cissell.

A warrant was served on Friday afternoon, May 15 after deputies saw Cissell in a vehicle believed to be used during one of the thefts.

The deputy, off duty at the time, notified officers of Cissell's location and trailed the suspect until they arrived at a Bertrand home.

Cissell was then arrested and taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center and interviewed.

His bond was set at $75,000.

