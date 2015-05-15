Carbondale dentist provides free service on Friday

A Carbondale dentist provided free dental care for six hours on Friday.A line formed well before the fillings and extractions started Friday at 8 a.m.Patients were accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.Doctor Bryan Goldesberry DMD talked about why he provided the service."We're doing this today because we know that a lot of Americans don't have health insurance, dental insurance, you know easy access to care so we are just doing our part to give back to the community the way that we can,” Dr. Goldesberry said.Patients who showed up were given their choice of one filling or one extraction.