Name released of woman killed after tree falls on van in Hayti

Police say a woman died after a tree fell on a van in Hayti, Missouri on Friday, May 15 at around 3:30 p.m.

According to Pemiscot County Coroner Jim Brimhall, the woman who was killed is Tara Chipman, 42, of Hayti, Missouri.

The coroner considers it an accidental death.

According to Hayti police, the storms had just started in the area when a tree fell on the woman's van and killed her.

They say the van was at the Hayti city park.

Police say it is not clear if the tree was hit by lightning or if the wind blew it over.

