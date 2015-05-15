Carbondale police initiates Safe Exchange Zone for Internet-based purchases

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

Copyright 2015 KFVS . All rights reserved.

The City of Carbondale Police Department has initiated a new program called a Safe Exchange Zone.Police say it is an attempt to address safety and awareness concerns regarding Internet based purchases from websites, such as, Craigslist and EBay and from Facebook groupsPolice have designated the public parking lot on the south side of the police department as a Safe Exchange Zone.The police department lobby can be used as well. Both use the South Washington Street entrance.The Safe Exchange Zones are available to the public 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.The Safe Exchange Zones are under video surveillance at all times and they are well lit at night to provide extra protection to the public.The Safe Exchange Zone security extends into our police department lobby to provide an even higher layer of security and shelter which we encourage our citizens to utilize for buyer and seller transactions.If you have any questions about the Safe Exchange Zone initiative, please contact the Sergeant Corey Kemp at 618-457-3200, extension 454.