Fan remembers B.B. King show at SIU Arena

B.B. King fans across the Heartland took to social media to remember the blues legend on Friday.One Carbondale man remembers what it was like to see King perform live.The King of the Blues played a show at SIU Arena in 2008.“Back then even as seasoned as he was, it was absolutely incredible,” attendee Matt Purdy said.Purdy, who works for SIU career services, recorded a brief video of the blues legend doing what he did best.“Lucille sounded great that night,” Purdy said.Lucille, of course, was the name King gave to his Gibson guitar.This was just one of the trips King made to southern Illinois during his lengthy career.“I feel very fortunate to have gone and seen him,” Purdy said. “It was kind of like going to see your favorite grandfather play guitar.”And the grandfather of Blues, he certainly was.