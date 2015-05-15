Tunes at Twilight moved to City Church Friday, May 15 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tunes at Twilight moved to City Church Friday, May 15

  • Tunes at Twilight 2015 schedule

    Thursday, April 30 2015 4:42 PM EDT2015-04-30 20:42:20 GMT
    Thursday, April 30 2015 6:11 PM EDT2015-04-30 22:11:22 GMT
    Tunes at twilight is a free Friday evening outdoor concert held at Cape Girardeau's common pleas courthouse gazebo.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Old Town Cape says Tunes at Twilight on Friday, May 15 is being moved to it's rain location.

The 7 p.m. event will be held on Friday at City Church at 817 Broadway.

Performer Kraig Kenning, is set to deliver an excellent show not to be missed, according to Old Town Cape.

