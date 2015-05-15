Carbondale Memorial Day Service scheduled for May 25

The annual Carbondale Memorial Day Service will be held on Monday, May 25 at 10 a.m. at the historic Woodlawn Cemetery located at 405 East Main Street in Carbondale, Illinois.Mayor John "Mike" Henry will serve as Master of Ceremonies and Retired Lieutenant Colonel Harvey Welch, Jr. will be the keynote speaker as he was thirty years ago in 1985.Other participants in the Service will include the Veterans of Foreign Wars Teeter-Carter-Watson Post 2605, the Daniel H. Brush Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 514,the Carbondale Preservation Commission, Company C of the 31st Illinois Volunteer Infantry, the African American Museum of Southern Illinois, Company C of the 766th Brigade Engineer Battalion, and Carbondale Boy Scout Troop 66.Members of the Carbondale Community High School Music program will perform the national anthem and "Taps".Pastor Christopher E. Swims of Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church will offer the invocation and benediction.The Hopewell Baptist Church is again offering the use of their parking lot to attendees of teh service.Members of the public are welcome to attend and observe the service.

