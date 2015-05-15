Police execute search warrant in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police execute search warrant in Cape Girardeau

Written by Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Broadway was reduced in Cape Girardeau for a short time Friday afternoon as police executed a search warrant looking for weapons.

Police searched a home at 2030 Broadway near the McDonalds on Broadway. No one was home.

Police have a person of interest, but no one is in custody.

Broadway was reduced from Clark Ave. to McDonalds.

Police were at this same house over the weekend after shots were reportedly fired at the home.

However, police say the reports of alleged shots fired are false. Police say following an investigation there was no evidence to support those claims.

