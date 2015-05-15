Police execute search warrant in Cape Girardeau

Police say following an investigation there is no evidence to support those claims.

Cape Girardeau PD says no shots fired on Broadway

Broadway was reduced in Cape Girardeau for a short time Friday afternoon as police executed a search warrant looking for weapons.

Police searched a home at 2030 Broadway near the McDonalds on Broadway. No one was home.

Police have a person of interest, but no one is in custody.



Broadway was reduced from Clark Ave. to McDonalds.

Police were at this same house over the weekend after shots were reportedly fired at the home.

