Carbondale PD looking for man considered armed, dangerous after shots fired

The Carbondale Police Department is looking for a man in connection with a shooting on May 14, 2013.

Carbondale police are searching for a man considered armed and dangerous after gunshots were fired on Thursday night.On Thursday, May 14 around 9:20 p.m. Carbondale police officers received a report of a shots fired complaint at North Marion Street and East Chestnut Street.

There were reports of two gunshots fired in the area. Police say there were no injuries.

During the investigation, officers learned 36-year-old Donnelle Campbell was seen in the area.Campbell is wanted on a Jackson County arrest warrant for a 2013 incident where he has been charged with home invasion, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm with a bond of $1,000,000.Police say to call 911 immediately if he is seen and do not approach him.Police say the investigation into this incident is continuing.