Child struck by vehicle in Cape Girardeau

A child was struck by a car Friday afternoon in Cape Girardeau.

It happened at 515 North Street around 4 p.m.

The child ran in front of a parked car and ran into the path of the moving vehicle, according to the Heartland News photographer on the scene. The child was struck and knocked about 30 feet.

An ambulance took the child from the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

