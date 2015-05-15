Marion, IL woman sentenced for healthcare fraud

A Marion, Illinois woman was sentenced on Friday, May 15 for healthcare fraud.

According to Stephen R. Wigginton, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Charlietta M. Lee, 51, was sentenced for engaging in a scheme to commit health care fraud be defrauding the Home Services Program, which is a Medicaid Waiver Program designed to allow people to stay in their homes instead of going to a nursing home.

The district court in Benton sentenced Lee to serve five years of probation and pay a $100 special assessment.

Lee was also ordered to pay $25, 820.70 in restitution to the Illinois Department of Human Services and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

During her plea hearing, Wigginton said Lee admitted that she had submitted false and fraudulent bills in relation to her alleged performance of personal assistant services to a customer.

She had other jobs during times she billed for assisting the person.

As a result, Wigginton said Lee improperly billed $25, 820.70 in payments for services not performed.

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General and the Illinois State Police, Medicaid Fraud Control Bureau.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys William E. Coonan and Michael Hallock.

