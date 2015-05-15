SIU students highlight policing stereotypes in class documentary - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU students highlight policing stereotypes in class documentary

Written by Rae Daniel, Reporter
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - SIUC students are bringing a new perspective to policing in the Carbondale community.

For a class project, freshmen Michael Page and Laura Neibergall, did a mini documentary about policing and the stereotypes behind the badge.

Both Page and Neibergall say they hope this project will open up conversation between college students and local police officers.

“Hopefully this police department humanizes them and view the police department as people and not just the bad guys," Page said. 

"There's definitely a lot of stereotypes along with police officers and to know that college kids can be on their side and know that police officers aren't all terrible," Neibergall said.

