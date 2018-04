St. Louis Cardinals have been outstanding at home this season.The Cards currently sport a 14-3 record at Busch Stadium in 2015.St. Louis can earn its best home start in more than 100 years with a weekend series win.The Detroit Tigers will be in town to spoil the Cardinals weekend plans.The Tigers enter the series with a 21-14 record and an offense full of big hitters.The Cardinals beat the Detroit Tigers to win the 2006 World Series but have lost eight of 12 meetings since.