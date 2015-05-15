Full Throttle: Polaris Slingshot is 3-wheeled fun

Some people say the Polaris Slingshot looks like the Batmobile. In a sea of everyday, average vehicles, it really sticks out.

Bright red, open air and the most fun you can have on three wheels.



Mark Sprigg wanted something different. His wife wanted a Corvette. They ended up with is a Slingshot.

Here's how that conversation went.



"I had already put the money down and then I told her," Sprigg said. "She was like what is this money for?"



The Slingshot has seat belts, airbags, a roll cage and a stereo. You need one hand to shift the five speed and one hand to wave at other drivers. It grabs people's attention and I must have waved at a dozen people while driving it around Cape Girardeau.



Sprigg described it as a cross between a motorcycle and a car; and I agree. It's quick and responsive and really just a blast to tool around in.

"When the weather is nice like this, it's great fun," Sprigg said.



He's right! A nice sunny day with the wind in your hair and a smile on your face. Hard to beat.



Remember if you have a cool vehicle or a great car story, let me know. We're always looking for new Full Throttle ideas!

