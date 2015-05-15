Semi truck overturns on Hwy. 60 near Dexter - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Semi truck overturns on Hwy. 60 near Dexter

Written by Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
DEXTER, MO (KFVS) -

A semi truck overturned on Highway 60 just west of Dexter.

No one was injured.

The road is not blocked, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly