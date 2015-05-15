Paducah police to increase patrols around boat launch area - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah police to increase patrols around boat launch area

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Paducah police say they will be increasing patrols in the area of the city boat launch on North 6th Street after vehicles damaged the site.

The police department received reports that vehicles have driven through an open field near the boat launch in an area where several hundred trees were planted.

The planting is part of an effort to receive government funding for the project.

The city's Engineering/Public Works Department is posting signs to alert visitors that the area is under video surveillance.

Police officers will increase patrols in an effort to dissuade trespassers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department.

