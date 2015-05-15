Williamson Co. sheriff's office searching for 'armed, dangerous' man

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick is asking for the public's help finding a wanted man.

William Scott Skelton, 32, has an active arrest warrant for armed robbery/armed with firearm. His bond was set at $100,000.

Skelton is a white male, approximately 6 feet tall and weighs about 195 pounds.

Sheriff Vick said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 997-6541 or Williamson County Crimestoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477).

You can also click here to leave an online tip or text a tip to CRIME (274637). You will need to begin the text with the word "quicktip_."

