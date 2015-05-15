Authorities believe lightning strike caused Farmington power out - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Authorities believe lightning strike caused Farmington power outage

Written by Heartland News
FARMINGTON, MO (KFVS) - According to the Farmington Police Department, there were several reports of power out in the downtown area Friday afternoon

Police say they believe a substation was hit by lightning

Power is back up and running. 

