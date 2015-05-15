Marriage proposal on Missouri Legislature's last day

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri House members broke into applause as Rep. Shelley Keeney, of Marble Hill, accepted a marriage proposal on the dais.

Keeney was presiding over House business at the head of the chamber Friday when her boyfriend popped the question.

Her fiance is Justin Taylor, a vice president of the Sikeston Regional Chamber of Commerce and financial adviser with Edward Jones.

Keeney is the chairwoman of the House Republican Caucus.

She says they have been dating for more than two years.

The marriage proposal occurred on the final day of Missouri's annual legislative session.

