Josh Thompson added to Du Quoin State Fair lineup

DU QUOIN, IL (KFVS) - The Du Quoin State Fair announced Friday another grandstand act for the upcoming fair.

Josh Thompson will perform on July 29. He brings the songs from his “modern, kickin' country party album” to the Du Quoin State Fair.

Thompson will be the opening act for Colt Ford [Du Quoin State Fair announces Ford, Adkins will perform on grandstand].

Known for songs such as “Cold beer with your name on it,” and “Wanted me gone,” Josh Thompson is a Midwest native who claims his “music guarantees that his set throws down the gauntlet.”

Prices for this concert will range from $15-20.

“The Du Quoin State Fair staff is committed to bringing in quality acts to the Grandstand stage,” said Buchen. “This year we are really concentrating on the grandstand acts, looking to bring in big names and offer reasonably priced tickets to ensure the fair's entertainment is affordable.”

Tickets will go on sale later this summer.

The Du Quoin State Fair runs August 28 to September 7.

