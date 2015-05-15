Rend Lake College to offer off-campus summer camps

Rend Lake College is offering several off site Kids Camps in Benton, Mt. Vernon, and Pinckneyville.

"Picture It!" is an art camp that gives attendees the chance to create their own hand-painted canvas. Registration is due by Friday, May 29, and attendees should specify if they would like a sports or flower theme. Grades 1-4 will meet from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m., Saturday, June 13, at the RLC Murphy-Wall Pinckneyville Campus, Room 101. Grades 5-8 will meet from 1 – 3 p.m. on the same day in Room 101. Camp costs $25.

"Outdoor Adventure" will take place at Camp Manitowa in Benton. It's the excitement of an overnight camp held during the day. Activities include a challenge course and zip line on the high ropes and a team building activity on the low ropes. There will be crafts, kayaking, fishing, and hiking. Each camper should bring a sack lunch, drinks, sunscreen, insect repellant, and swimming attire each day.



"Outdoor Adventure" is for students entering into or leaving grades 2-9. Camp meets from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday on the following days: June 15-18, June 22-25, July 13-16, and July 20-23. Attendees can chose to attend one, two, three, or all four weeks. Costs are $155 for the first week and $100 for each additional week. After-camp supervision is available at $5 per hour paid directly to Camp Manitowa. Siblings may attend for a discounted rate of $100.



"Strike a Pose" is for students entering into or leaving grades 1-7 and fashion trends, skin care, nail care, and make-up technique in addition to hair styles, poise and etiquette from the Studio RLC Style Team located in the Mt. Vernon MarketPlace in Mt. Vernon, Ill. There will be a runway show at the end of the camp. Camp costs $35 and meets from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Thursday, July 23, at Studio RLC in the Mt. Vernon MarketPlace.



Camp fees include lunch, and students should bring their favorite outfit for the runway show.



For more information on these camps as well as locating registration forms you can visit Rend Lake College online atwww.rlc.edu/com-ed/kidscamps. Or you can contact the RLC community and Corporate Education Division at (618) 437-5321, Ext. 1714 or 1380.



Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.