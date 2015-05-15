Carbondale awarded $390K for rehabilitation of single family homes

The City of Carbondale says it has been awarded funds for the rehabilitation of eight homes within the target area.The City of Carbondale is now accepting applications from Carbondale Residents within the target area.

Applicants must own and live in their home which must be located within the program's target area which is loosely bound by North Oakland to the east, North McKinley to the west, West Gher to the south, and West Laurel to the north.

The funds are through the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity's Community Development Assistance Program for Housing Rehabilitation.Housing rehabilitation assistance up to $45,000 per home is available. Work can include structural, plumbing, electrical, weatherization, heating, roofing, and general energy efficiency upgrades to meet current codes.Low-income homeowners within the target area will be eligible for up to $45,000 in home rehabilitation.Income limits are annually set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and are based on the number of persons within the household.The current gross annual income limits are: one person - $32,700; 2 two people - $37,350; three people - $42,000; four people - $46,650; five people - $50,400; six people - $54,150; seven people - $57,850; eight people - $61,600.Applications are available at the Development Services Department at City Hall, 200 South Illinois Avenue, Carbondale, Illinois.Completed applications must be submitted to the City by 5:00 PM on July 10, 2015.Once all applications are received, each application and home will be ranked by need. Funds will be awarded to the top applicants.The City of Carbondale will be holding a public meeting in Room 103 of the Carbondale City Hall/Civic Center on June 1, 2015, at 3:00 p.m.Applications and additional information regarding the grant program will be made available at the meeting.Interested applicants are also invited to visit Travis Taylor in the Development Service Department at Carbondale City Hall, or contact Mr. Taylor by phone at (618) 457-3233.