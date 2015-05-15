East Prairie graduates five valedictorians

East Prairie High School had five valedictorians graduate this year.

Aleah Cave, Danielle Whybark, Kali Thurman, Bradley Kelly, and Victoria Hutcheson all graduated with an 11.0 GPA. That means straight A's all year, with no A-minuses.

These bright students say it took a lot of hard work, but they also worked as a team, encouraging each other every step of the way.

Their advice for younger students: work hard, get involved, and find out what you love and go after it.

“If you have that goal for yourself, don't give up on it,” Thurman said.

“I was really involved in FBLA and I feel like between the academic part and being able to socialize, it just brings it all together for you,” Whybark said.

“I plan to go to Southeast Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences for radiology tech. I took AP and I learned I like anatomy and physiology,” Cave said.

The students graduated May 8. They each gave a short speech along with the salutatorian.

“We all made it a goal to keep our speeches short because who wants to listen to six speeches? Whybark laughed with the other students.

The Valedictorians also thank their teachers for encouraging them and helping them get to where they are.

