2 facing charges after dispute with gun in Mt. Vernon

Mount Vernon police say two people are facing charges following a dispute. One person had a gun.On Thursday night, officers responded to the 800 block of South 21st Street.When officers arrived, they found one person had already left the scene.The officers talked with the person who called police along with Tyrone Briscoe, and Angela Tate near 805 South 21st.After an investigation, Tate and Briscoe were taken into custody.Police say they found crack cocaine and handgun ammunition on Tate.Officers got a search warrant for the home belonging to Tate and their joint residence at 805 South 21st Apartment A.During the search, police say they found cannabis, drug equipment, and two handguns.Tate was charged with obstructing justice and possession of a controlled substance.Briscoe has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapon, aggravated battery (pregnant person), possession of firearm by felon, and aggravated assault.Both Tate and Briscoe were taken to the Jefferson County Justice Center.Bond amounts are pending.