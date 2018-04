Paducah hospital to host Spokes for Strokes bike tour

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

Baptist Health Paducah will host its fourth Spokes for Strokes bike tour on Saturday, June 6 to raise awareness, and funds for life-saving technologies and expanded stroke care services.Spokes for Stroke will begin at 7 a.m. with registration at Baptist Health Imaging Center on the west end of campus at 2705 Kentucky Ave.A tour will follow at 8 a.m.Registration at active.com is $25 for an individual, $40 for couples and $50 for a family of four.The bike tour offers 10, 35, or 64-mile rides through southern McCracken, Marshall, and Graves counties.Stroke is one of the nation's leading killers and the leading cause of serious, long-term disability.





