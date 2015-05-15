TGIF in the Heartland - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

TGIF in the Heartland

Written by Heartland News
Connect
(KFVS) - It's a beautiful morning in Cape Girardeau. We're all looking forward to the weekend and this is a great view to start it off.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly