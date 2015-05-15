May 18 celebrity birthdays

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

If you're celebrating a birthday today, you're doing so with a couple of country music stars.He grew up in Kennett and scored a number one hit with the song "Let It Rain." David Nail is 36 today.He's known as the "King of Country" and is one of the most popular recording artists of all time. He's sold over 100 million records and his long list of hits include "Ocean Front Property," "Amarillo by Morning" and "Check Yes or No." George Strait is 63 today.She's an actress and comedienne best know for her work on Saturday Night Live and the hit series 30 Rock. Tina Fey is 45 today.He's a hall of fame baseball player known as Mr. October. He hit 563 home runs and collected five World Series rings with the Athletics and Yankees. Reggie Jackson is 69 today.