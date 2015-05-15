Cape Girardeau participating in Bike to Work Day

This year marks the first time the city of Cape Girardeau will participate in National Bike to Work Day on Friday, May 15.



A free breakfast is planned for those biking to work or school on Friday at the Osage Centre starting at 6:15 a.m.



Those who stop by and plan to bike to their destination for the day will get a free shirt and will be able to register for raffle prizes.



Mayor Harry Rediger will kick things off with a motivational speech, followed by comments from the parks and recreation board members.



The business with the most employees who show up at the free breakfast will win a prize.



Throughout the day, Cup 'N Cork in Cape Girardeau will be offering free iced tea and coffee to those who are cycling their way around on Friday.



More information can be found here.

