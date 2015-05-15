Have your umbrella handy today, scattered rain's in the First Alert Forecast. Click here for full details.

Here are the headlines you'll want to know about before starting your day on this Friday, May 15, 2015.



Scattered showers likely throughout Friday, weekend



You'll probably want to keep your umbrella with you for the next couple of days as rain could be an issue for much of the Heartland. Get the First Alert Forecast on our free weather app 24/7.



'King of Blues' BB King dead at 89



Music legend BB King died late Thursday night at his home in Las Vegas.



Friday is Bike to Work Day



May 15 is National Bike to Work Day and Cape Girardeau is participating for the first time this year. There are free events open to the public to celebrate!

Missing US helicopter, 3 bodies found in Nepal

Wreckage of the missing U.S. military helicopter and three bodies have been found in Nepal at a crash site, Nepal's defense chief says, according to the Associated Press.

Amtrak CEO: Railroad takes 'full responsibility' for crash

As federal investigators try to find out why an Amtrak train that crashed in Philadelphia sped up in the last minute before it derailed, Amtrak's top official said the railroad takes full responsibility for the deadly wreck.

iSpy: What your smart phone knows about you

ICYMI: Location services is a feature that can be found on almost any smart device, but what it knows about you may be surprising.