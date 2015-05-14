Kennett Softball defeats Scott City in Quarterfinals - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kennett Softball defeats Scott City in Quarterfinals

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
The Kennett Softball team defeated Scott City Thursday night at home to earn a 2nd straight trip to the Final Four.

Kennett won the State Title last year and will now face undefeated Crestwood Friday in the Semifinals.

The game will be held at Three Rivers College and start at 5.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

