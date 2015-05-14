Unique nursing program graduates inaugural class

A nursing shortage in the United States is projected to rise.

That's according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing.

But a unique program right here in Cape Girardeau is helping prepare nurses for the workforce.

Six young women graduated on Thursday night to become licensed practical nurses.

What's unique about them, is this program started when they were in high school and it's the only one of its kind in Missouri.

Adminstrators call them "the trailblazers," the inaugural class of six students who dedicated two years studying to become LPNs. In 2012, the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center was granted this program to help young students earn their post-secondary degree in less time. For one graduate, she's simply following in her mother's footsteps. "My mom's a nurse and she has been for 25 years and I always thought that was the coolest thing and I just wanted to do it too." said Lauren Kranawetter. The graduates are ready to work in the medical field following a test, but some are planning to continue their education to become registered practical nurses.

Download the KFVS News app:

|