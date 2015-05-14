Carmi, IL 18 year old dies in crash in Edwards Co.

An 18-year-old from Carmi, Illinois died in a crash in Edwards County around 2:43 p.m. on Thursday, May 14.

According to Illinois State Police, Andrew W. Snyder, 18, was driving a brown Chevy S-10 northbound on Illinois Route 130 at County Road 700E. For unknown reasons, police say the truck drove off of the east shoulder of the road, overcorrected and then crossed over into the southbound lane.

The truck was hit by a blue 2006 Mack truck tractor and semi trailer going southbound and driven by Christopher A. Spray, 32, of Albion, Ill.

According to police, after the crash, the truck went off of the west side of the road and overturned.

Police say Snyder was wearing a seat belt, but died from his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Edwards County coroner.

ISP said there were no passengers in either vehicle at the time of the crash.

