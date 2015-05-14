73 year-old woman graduates from SEMO

You're never too old to learn something new and Aline McGee is living proof of that.

McGee, 73, will be among the thousands of graduates this Saturday at Southeast Missouri State.

Aline retired from being an accountant years ago, but decided she wanted to change course.

So she became a teacher.

And now she'll walk to stage to take home her master's degree in elementary education.

She says it's been a long time coming.

"Well I'm strong willed," said McGee. "Where there's a will there's a way. If I start something, somewhere along the line it'll end. I don't give up and that's one of the things I want to instill in the children. Just don't give up." Aline is a reading teacher at Ripley County R-IV and says she doesn't plan on giving up teaching any time soon.