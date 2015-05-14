Mayfield, KY man facing drug trafficking charges

A Mayfield, Kentucky man is facing drug charges after reports of several people going into his house and suspicious activity.

Labront Scott, 20, was charged with trafficking in marijuana less than 8 ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, the sheriff's office began getting reports of suspicious activity at the home on Wilford Street. They received another call on Thursday, May 14 after several people were seen going into the house and a vehicle was parked illegally in the street.

Deputies went to the home and say they saw a vehicle abandoned in the street with no one around.

They approached the house, knocked on the door and someone inside asked who was at the door.

When they announced it was the police, they say they could hear several people running around inside the home.

One of the deputies moved around to the side of the house by the back door and met two men as they were leaving the house.

According to Sheriff Redmon, when the was house was cleared, three more people were found inside.

During a search of the house, detectives allegedly found marijuana, digital scales and other drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Scott was arrested and taken to the Graves County Jail.

