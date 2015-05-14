Traffic backed up after 2-car crash on William St., Mt. Auburn Rd.

Police are on scene of a two-car crash at the intersection of William Street and Mt. Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau on Thursday evening.

Our crew on scene said traffic was backed up for drivers on Mt. Auburn and those trying to turn left onto William.

No word yet on the cause, or if there are any injuries.

