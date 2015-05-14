Three Rivers College teacher honored

Three Rivers College Chemistry instructor Dr. Mairead Ryan-Anderson received a Governor's Award for Excellence in Teaching.Dr. Ryan-Anderson received the Award at a Missouri Community College Association Luncheon.She was recognized for her ability to help students meet their goals, understand chemistry and related the material to their everyday lives.“Many of our students at Three Rivers are underprivileged. They come from a poor area and they want to have a better life,” Ryan-Anderson said. “By helping them get an education or the degree they want, they are able to improve their own existence and their futures and their children's future.”