Metropolis, IL mother hopes to raise apraxia awareness

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

Copyright 2015 KFVS . All rights reserved.

May 14 is Apraxia Awareness Day, one that addresses a motor speech disorder.Four-year-old David Massey has Childhood Apraxia of Speech, a speech disorder that makes it difficult to say sounds, syllables and words.David was diagnosed at two years old with CAS, and although it has been difficult in the past of trying to get him to talk, his parents say he's continuing to make strides and there not taking any words for granted.“I hear kids up and say I love you momma, and it's clear as day,” David's mother, Amanda Massey said. “Don't just brush them off. He can say that now, but he couldn't a year ago. And even now it's more like ‘of you' – which hey, I'll take it.”From charades to sign language, his parents tell me David makes sure he knows how to tell them how he feels and what he wants.According to the American Speech language hearing association … little data is available on how many children have CAS, but states it does appear to be on the rise.