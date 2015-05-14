Lawmakers announce southern IL road projects

A $17.9 million road plan will update and repair 10 roads and bridges for a total of 47.97 miles, according to state Sen. Dave Luechtefeld, R-Okawville, and State Rep. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro.The 58th Senate District is slated for a total of $65.63 million in road work in the upcoming six-year highway improvement program.

These projects are for fiscal year 2016.



JEFFERSON COUNTY



$750,000 for the resurfacing of 1.24 miles of Illinois 15 from 16th Street to Old Fairfield Road in Mt. Vernon. $500,000 for the resurfacing of County Road 2275 E from Illinois 15 to East Sunswept Road near Bluford.



PERRY COUNTY



$1,600,000 for the resurfacing of 4.72 miles of US 51 1.7 miles north of Illinois 154 to NCL of Du Quoin mile east of US 51 to the Franklin County Line.



JACKSON COUNTY



$3,000,000 for the bridge superstructure of the Illinois 127 bridge in Murphysboro over the Big Muddy River. $2,800,000 for the resurfacing of 10.91 miles of US 51 from the Makanda Road to Illinois 146 in Anna. $2,700,000 for the resurfacing of 10.81 miles of Illinois 4 from Illinois 151 to Illinois 127.



RANDOLPH COUNTY



$800,000 for the cape seal of Illinois 155 0.3 miles west of Fort de Chartres.



The road projects also include St. Clair and Monroe counties.



