Vanduser, MO man accused of hitting father on head

A Vanduser, Missouri man is accused of domestic assault.

John K. Wallace, 22, was charged with second degree domestic assault.

According to Sheriff Rick Walter, on Wednesday, May 13, deputies responded to the 1000 block of Myers Street.

Deputies say they found the victim bleeding from the top of his head.

The victim told them Wallace, his son, allegedly came to his house and started an argument. The victim said he went inside and Wallace followed him.

Wallace then allegedly hit the victim in the head with a blunt object.

Sheriff Walter said the victim was able to get away, got to a home and call 911.

According to the sheriff, the victim had an approximately 2-inch cut to the top of his head, which required seven stitches.

Deputies went to a home on Bugg Street and found Wallace. He allegedly still had blood on him.

Wallace was arrested and taken to the Scott County Jail. His bond was set at $500 cash only, and was ordered by the court to have no contact with the victim.

