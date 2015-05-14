Cape Girardeau man graduates Air Force - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau man graduates Air Force

Written by Conrad Dean, Content Specialist
(KFVS) - Joshua C. Alsup completed an eight week program in training in the Air Force. 

The Airman has earned four credits toward an associate in applied science in community college of the Air Force. 

