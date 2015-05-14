Carbondale police looking for Walgreen's armed robbery suspect

Carbondale police are asking for the public's help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.The armed robbery happened on May 11 at Walgreen's in the 1600 block of W. Main Street.Officers say an armed man demanded money and fled.The suspect is described as a while male, 6' tall and 165-180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans and sunglasses.

Police say the suspect may have a “teardrop” tattoo underneath his left eye.

Authorities also say the suspect appeared to be under the influence of a drug at the time of the offense and is suspected to suffer from drug addiction.

Police say the investigation is continuing.