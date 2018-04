The Southeast Missouri State baseball team needs just one win this weekend to win the conference title.The Redhawks will be in Nashville beginning Thursday night for a weekend series with Belmont.SEMO currently sits at the top of the Ohio Valley Conference standings and needs just one win to clinch the regular season title.With the win, the Redhawks would win back to back OVC baseball titles.

The Ohio Valley Conference baseball tournament will be next weekend.

