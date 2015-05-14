Scott Co. Sheriff's Office: 50-year-old man found in AR

The Scott County, Missouri Sheriff's Office has canceled an Endangered Person Advisory. They say the missing man was found in good condition in Arkansas.

Richard Upchurch, 50, was last seen in Jonesboro, Ark. on April 29. He had no permanent address, but has frequented the Poplar Bluff area, according to Sheriff Walter.

The sheriff's department says Upchurch is originally from the Scott County area.

He was seen getting into a taxi at the Behavioral Health group in Poplar Bluff, Missouri on April 29, 2015.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.