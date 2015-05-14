1 lane traffic on EB I-24 at 20mm in Marshall County after crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

breaking

1 lane traffic on EB I-24 at 20mm in Marshall County after crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Traffic is down to one lane on I-24 at the 20 mile marker due to a multi-vehicle crash in Marshall County, Kentucky, according to the transportation cabinet.

EMS, and safe patrol are on the scene.

Estimated duration is two hours.

Stay with Heartland News and kfvs12.com for updates.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly