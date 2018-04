1 lane traffic on EB I-24 at 20mm in Marshall County after crash

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

Traffic is down to one lane on I-24 at the 20 mile marker due to a multi-vehicle crash in Marshall County, Kentucky, according to the transportation cabinet.EMS, and safe patrol are on the scene.Estimated duration is two hours.Stay with Heartland News and kfvs12.com for updates.