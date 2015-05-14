Poplar Bluff councilman accused of nepotism

A Poplar Bluff, Missouri councilman is accused of nepotism.

According to Poplar Bluff City Attorney Robert Smith and Mayor Betty Absheer, councilman Jack Rushin appointed several members to a city feasibility study committee, one of those members was his cousin, Greg West.

They say West has since resigned from the committee.

The Ripley County Prosecuting Attorney, Kacy Proctor, has been assigned to investigate the accusation.

