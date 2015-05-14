Sikeston, MO high school students wins $20,000 scholarship

Sophomore, Eric Gordon, who attends Sikeston High School/Sikeston Career & Technology Center, has been awarded a $20,000 scholarship through the H&R Block Budget Challenge.

The challenge is a teen financial literacy program that rewards high school students and classes for mastering real-world budgeting and personal finance decision-making.

Eric is one of 66 winners nationwide, and competed against more than 31,000 other students, including more than 150 of his fellow classmates!

The learn-by-doing educational approach of the H&R Block Budget Challenge allows students to experience activities like paying bills, managing expenses, saving money, investing in retirement, paying taxes and more in the safety of a classroom.

The program was created to help address the need for more financial education in the classroom.

Only7 percent of high school students are financially literate and fewer than 30 percent of adults report being offered financial education at school or college.

The State of Missouri currently requires a course in financial education to graduate high school, so all high school students at Sikeston take one semester of Personal Finance to satisfy that requirement.

Instructors, Lisa Scherer and Chris Spurlock, added this online simulation to the course to make learning about money management more enjoyable and engaging for their students.

“We're so proud of Eric to be among the top-performing students in the country for the H&R Block Budget Challenge,” said Chris Spurlock, his Personal Finance instructor. “Financial literacy is important to the future success of our students,and we're thrilled there's such a hands-on platform through which they can learn these necessary skills.”

The H&R Block Budget Challenge is free to high school teachers and home school educators.

Participants played classroom against classroom and student against student, competing for $3 million in grants, scholarships and cash prizes during this school year.

For more information on the H&R Block Budget Challenge, visithrbds.org.

